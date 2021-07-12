Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 12-18, 2021

More than 560,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 32,000 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, July 12

4 p.m. | State's positivity rate continues to increase as hospitalizations remain above 300

The state's positivity rate - the metric used to determine how much the novel coronavirus is spreading undetected in the state - continues to slowly increase in Colorado. At its lowest point - on June 19, 2021 - it was at 2.28%. On Sunday, that number was reported to be 2.91% - still well below the recommended 5% by federal, state and local health officials to curb the spread of the disease. Here's the latest data from the CDPHE.

563,086 cases (+323)

32,097 hospitalized (+4)

64 counties (+0)

3,207,362 people tested (+2,080)

9,201,180 test encounters (+6,464)

6,853 deaths among cases (+0)

7,077 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)

5,530 outbreaks (+1)

The latest hospital data showed 320 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 5 more from Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 2.91%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,278,707 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,008,436 people have been fully vaccinated.

