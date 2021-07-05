Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 5-11, 2021

More than 550,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 31,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, July 5

4 p.m. | Hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 slowly increasing again

Hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected cases of the novel coronavirus have slowly increased since June 29, when there were 306 people hospitalized, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. As of Monday, there were 336 people hospitalized for suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

559,704 cases (+170)

31,838 hospitalized (+13)

64 counties (+0)

3,184,919 people tested (+1,919)

9,105,933 test encounters (+5,383)

6,817 deaths among cases (+0)

7,028 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

5,504 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data showed 336 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 6 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 2.62%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Friday, 3,252,697 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,974,714 people have been fully vaccinated.

