Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Jan. 3-9, 2021

More than 929,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 50,700 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, Jan. 3

7 a.m. | Jury trials suspended in January in 18th Judicial District

Due to high COVID-19 case counts, the Chief Judge of the 18th Judicial District has suspended jury trials in January.

In the order, Chief Judge Michelle A. Amico said she took information from the CDC, CDPHE and local public health officials into account when making this decision. She said she determined that large groups of prospective jurors is not safe, and issued a temporary suspension of jury trials.

This will last through Jan. 28 and covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. Read the full order here.

