Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 27, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

More than 886,200 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 50,100 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, December 27

10:02 a.m. | Nine cases of the omicron variant detected in Larimer County, health officials say

Nine cases of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Larimer County, local health officials announced Monday. The cases range in age from 18 to 57 years old.

Last week, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment reported that the omicron variant was detected in wastewater throughout the county, officials said.

"This, along with positive cases, indicates that the omicron variant is spreading in Larimer County," health officials said in a news release.

LCDHE would like to remind residents that vaccination and booster doses against COVID-19 remains the most important step that individuals can take for their own health and the health of their community. Vaccinated and boosted individuals who do get the virus are best equipped to avoid the worst outcomes, including severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Health officials also encourage residents to get tested right away if they have symptoms. They also recommend rapid testing, even without symptoms, just before gathering with others. Anyone who tests positive should isolate themselves away from others right away.

