Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Feb. 7-13, 2022

More than 1,270,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 57,800 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Feb. 7

9:45 a.m. | Mask mandate lifts for Aurora Public Schools

The Tri-County Health Department voted to end mask requirements, including at schools, last week. This goes into effect today for Aurora Public Schools. However, masks are still strongly encouraged for students and staff, APS said.

