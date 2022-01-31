Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2022

More than 1,240,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 56,700 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Jan. 31

11:35 a.m. | JeffCo Public Health rescinds public health order

As COVID-19 cases start to decline, Jefferson County Public Health and the Jefferson County Board of Health announced Monday morning that they would change the county’s current public health orders. This included rescinding PHO 21-005, which required routine testing of unvaccinated local government employees.

The Jefferson County Board of Health discussed and voted on this on Jan. 28. It is effective immediately.

On Feb. 4, the board of health will reconvene for a special meeting to discuss another public health order, PHO 21-006, which requires masking for all individuals in all public, indoor spaces. This order also upholds the current requirement for all individuals in PK-12 school settings to wear masks while inside.

8:20 a.m. | Update on COVID-19 in Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock and Executive Director of Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald will provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. today. We will carry this live on our Denver7+ streaming apps.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2022.