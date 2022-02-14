Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Feb. 14-20, 2022

More than 1,290,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 58,800 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, DATE

4:42 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,293,094 cases (+4,494)

58,835 hospitalized (+163)

64 counties (+0)

4,731,402 people tested (+7,347)

16,351,359 test encounters (+70,638)

11,634 deaths among cases (+33)

12,112 deaths due to COVID-19 (+129)

8,228 outbreaks (+7)

The latest hospital data show 792 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 22 fewer than Friday. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 7.80%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,400,248 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,940,409 have been fully vaccinated.

