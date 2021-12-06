Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 6-Dec 12, 2021

More than 843,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 47,900 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

READ MORE: List of Colorado businesses that are open

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, December 6

4:38 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers

Here's the latest COVID-19 data for Colorado. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

843,851 cases (+5,264)

47,949 hospitalized (+345)

64 counties (+0)

4,151,307 people tested (+14,805)

13,317,083 test encounters (+84,756)

9,380 deaths among cases (+36)

9,652 deaths due to COVID-19 (+70)

6,961 outbreaks (+12)

The latest hospital data showed 1,440 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 12 fewer than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 9.25%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,105,085 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado, 3,696,627 people have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2021.