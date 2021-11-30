Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2021

More than 826,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 46,700 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, November 29

5:51 p.m. | More than 20% of Colorado children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 20% of Colorado children ages five to 11 have received at least one dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, the Polis administration announced Monday.

“It’s great to see so many of Colorado’s kids and parents making a common-sense decision to protect themselves against this dangerous virus by getting the safe and effective vaccine and leading other western states in the process," said Governor Polis. "We need more Coloradans to follow the example set by our young people who are doing their part to help put this pandemic behind us and protect their health so we can get back to enjoying the Colorado we love."

As of Monday morning, 98,848 children, roughly 20.6% of the estimated 5-11 population in Colorado, have received at least one dose of the two-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, 5,617 children have received their second dose.

Last week, the state expanded three community sites to provide additional vaccines and boosters.

There are several vaccination events happening this week. For details, click here.

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers

Here's the latest COVID-19 data for Colorado. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

826,815 cases (+4,956)

46,752 hospitalized (+143)

64 counties (+0)

4,112,617 people tested (+16,798)

13,113,811 test encounters (+92,215)

9,151 deaths among cases (+51)

9,442 deaths due to COVID-19 (+51)

6,884 outbreaks (+5)

The latest hospital data showed 1,520 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 49 fewer than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 9.00%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Friday, 4,066,619 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado, 3,641,889 people have been fully vaccinated.

