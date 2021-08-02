Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 2-8, 2021

More than 575,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 32,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Aug. 2

5:16 a.m. | Update on COVID-19 in Denver

Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Executive Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment Bob McDonald will provide an update on Denver’s response to the pandemic today at 11 a.m.

