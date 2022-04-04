Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 4-10, 2022

More than 1,349,700 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 61,500 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, April 4

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,349,718 cases (+1,637)

61,516 hospitalized (+37)

64 counties (+0)

4,822,404 people tested (3,578)

17,097,094 test encounters (+27,986)

11,976 deaths among cases (-1)

13,011 deaths due to COVID-19 (+11)

8,518 outbreaks (+1)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, show 84 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 51 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 2.86%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,445,659 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,989,322 have been fully vaccinated.

