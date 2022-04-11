Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 11-17, 2022

More than 1,358,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 61,600 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, April 11

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,358,825 cases (+2,943)

61,621 hospitalized (+45)

64 counties (+0)

4,832,328 people tested (+3,763)

17,175,335 test encounters (+30,344)

11,995 deaths among cases (+11)

13,077 deaths due to COVID-19 (+32)

8,554 outbreaks (+17)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 80 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3.59%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,451,188 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,993,770 have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for April 4-10, 2022.