Colorado pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines following FDA, CDC recommendation

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, a move that comes in response to the FDA and CDC announcing a recommendation to temporarily halt the company's vaccines in the United States.

The FDA and DC said Tuesday that the pause is "out of an abundance of caution" after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine. The clots were only present in people who had thrombocytopenia (low levels of blood platelets) and those who had histories of blood clotting issues, officials said in a joint-press conference with the FDA and CDC Tuesday morning. The six cases all occurred in women between 18 and 48 years old, with symptoms popping up six to 13 days after the vaccination. Almost 7 million Americans have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal government is leaving it up to the states on whether they want to pause the vaccine use or not. The CDPHE chose to require all providers to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDPHE said people who received the vaccines over a month ago are at "very low risk" of serious side effects, and those who received it in the last three weeks should monitor themselves for severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. If you feel these symptoms, call your health care provider.

Of the three vaccines currently approved and used in Colorado — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) — the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up the smallest portion of the state's weekly vaccine allocation.

The CDPHE said it received 9,700 doses this week, compared to the nearly 280,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna it expects to receive in the same time frame.

"Most vaccine clinics will not be significantly affected," the CDPHE said.

Providers should keep the Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply in storage, the CDPHE said. Colorado’s vaccine dashboard showed that 122,280 Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered so far in Colorado.

Anybody with an appointment for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will either receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or will have the chance to reschedule their appointment after the FDA and CDC release more information on their findings. Colorado's mobile vaccination buses, which have been administering this vaccine, are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gov. Jared Polis, CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan and Tri-County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Johnson Douglas are expected to further discuss the latest on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, which Denver7 will stream live.

All City and County of Denver's vaccination centers will use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the sites "do not anticipate it will impact operations," the city said in a press release Tuesday.

Several health departments and vaccine clinics that had been scheduled to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week said they were rescheduling people’s appointments or keeping the appointments and administering either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

Centura Health said Tuesday it is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in all of Colorado and western Kansas. Centura also paused use of the vaccine at three drive-up clinics last Friday after 11 people experienced immediate light headedness, dizziness, nausea and more last Wednesday at the mass vaccination clinic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

After an investigation, CDPHE officials said they found “no cause for concern” with the J&J vaccine after that episode.

However, Centura Health said it has not administered any Johnson & Johnson vaccine since April 7. The health care organization said all of its Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being stored in freezers while it awaits the CDC’s guidance for next steps. Thus far, Centura has administered about 13,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the sites in Commerce City and Colorado Springs.

“If anyone has concerns or experiences any side effects, including severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain and/or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they should contact their personal doctor or call 911 immediately,” Centura said in a news release.

“As an internist and pediatrician, I continue to emphasize the importance of signing up to receive your vaccine. One of the best ways to protect yourself, your loved ones, and help end this pandemic is to get your COVID-19 vaccine,” said Shauna Gulley, MD, the senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Centura Health.

The Northeast Colorado Health Department suspended a clinic that had been scheduled for Wednesday in Sterling and said people who had been signed up to get the J&J vaccine there will be contacted by email or phone to instead register for a Moderna vaccine.

The Thornton Fire Department said it will be offering Moderna vaccines to people signed up to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center site.

Routt County had a J&J clinic scheduled for Wednesday at the Steamboat Christian Center. The county has not yet said what it plans to do with respect to that clinic after the CDPHE’s announcement.

According to the Ouray County Plaindealer, Ouray County Public Health canceled its Johnson & Johnson clinic Tuesday at the 4-H Center.

Bent County Public Health said it will continue to administer Moderna at vaccine clinics moving forward and that it had availability for this week for people in the county. People who wish to sign up to get vaccinated by BCPH can call 719-456-0517.

A spokesperson for a clinic that was supposed to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine to more than 170 residents of Holiday Hills Village, a community in Federal Heights for people ages 55 and up, said residents would be getting the Pfizer vaccine instead.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to review the cases as the FDA continues to investigate.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.