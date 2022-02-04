Children’s Museum of Denver will continue requiring masks for kids, adults as city lifts mandate

DENVER – Kids and adults will need to continue bringing their masks along with them if they want to get into the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus, the president of the museum announced in a statement Friday.

“As many of you know, the mask mandate in the City and County of Denver for public indoor spaces expired on February 3. However, it is important to note the mask mandate will continue for Denver schools and child-care organizations,” said Michael Yankovich, the museum’s president and CEO in a statement sent to Denver7 Friday morning.

Yankovich said that after consulting reputable resources and having discussions with other community organizations who also serve children, museum officials decided to continue to require masks indoors for people ages 3 and up.

The museum’s policy does allow for medical exemptions, and guests are welcome to remove their masks in outdoor exhibit spaces, such as Snow Days and Joy Park.

“We know the last two years have been trying for all, and like so many others, we too are fatigued by the challenges and uncertainties we have faced together,” Yankovich wrote in closing remarks, as he pleaded with Denverites to be respectful of staff, “who work hard each and every day to make the Museum the best it can be for our community.”

The museum temporarily closed its doors to the public last week and canceled reservations from Jan. 26 – Feb. 4 after some visitors directed their anger toward staff over the facility’s mask policy.

Yankovich said the museum’s reopening is still on for Saturday, Feb. 5, and reservations – which are required to get in – are now available on the museum’s website.

The Children’s Museum of Denver isn’t the only venue requiring masks or vaccine passports to get in. Ball Arena and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced earlier this week they would still require masks or proof of vaccination before allowing guests inside their doors.

Though the citywide mandate is ending, federal and state mask requirements are still in place, which means you’ll still need to wear a mask inside RTD buses and trains, at Denver International Airport, inside homeless shelters, prisons, jails and health care settings.

Colorado health officials on Thursday continued to express “cautious optimism” about the trajectory of the virus in Colorado but said the rate of community transmission is still “pretty unprecedented” and urged Coloradans to continue to wear masks indoors even as counties lift their mandates.