Children’s Museum of Denver temporally closes over anti-mask conduct by some patrons

DENVER — The Children’s Museum of Denver announced Tuesday that it will be temporally closing to the public after backlash by some patrons over the museum’s mask policy.

In a post on the museum’s website, officials said the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, located at 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, follows public health guidelines, which require face coverings for all guests ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

But some guests have been “inappropriately directing their anger toward our staff” over those requirements, officials wrote in the post. Examples of the behavior were not provided.

Because of this, the museum said it will close beginning Wednesday and will not reopen until Feb. 4 so that “we can support our staff and bolster our policies with the hope of preventing this type of behavior in the future,” the post read.

The museum said all reservations for this time period have been canceled.

The city of Denver reinstated the mask mandate on Nov. 24 and extended it in December amid surging COVID-19 cases in the city. The mandate is set to expire on Feb. 3. It’s unclear if it will be extended again or allowed to expire.