Cherry Creek School District, others dropping mask mandate beginning Monday

DENVER — The Cherry Creek School District along with others announced Tuesday that they will no longer require students and staff to wear masks while inside their facilities beginning Monday.

In a letter to parents and staff, Cherry Creek Superintendent Christopher Smith said the district will not renew the school mask mandate when it expires Friday.

While face coverings will no longer be required, the district is strongly encouraging their continued use, Smith wrote in the letter. He also said masks will still be required on school buses.

The announcement comes a day after the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) Board of Health voted to let mask requirements expire in Adams and Arapahoe counties in both schools and public indoor spaces.

Other districts in the counties served by TCHD have announced similar measures. Adams 12 Five Star Schools said it too will allow the mask mandate to expire Friday and will not require students and staff to wear face coverings.

Other jurisdictions are allowing mask mandates to expire, including Denver. Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday people will no longer be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to enter Denver businesses starting Friday, though the mask requirement will continue for schools and child-care facilities.

Smith said the district is seeing a sharp decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases and encouraged parents to keep their students home if they are sick to continue that decline.