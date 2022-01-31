Denver to drop ‘mask or vax’ requirement Friday for businesses; still required in schools

DENVER – People will no longer be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to enter Denver businesses starting Friday, though the mask requirement will continue for schools and child care facilities, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Monday.

The mayor said the current public health order would expire Friday and would not be renewed at this time. However, he and Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald said masks will continue to be required at schools and child care facilities.

The continued requirement for people to wear masks in schools is so schools can remain open to in-person learning and so students and staff can operate “as safely as possible,” Hancock said.

Private businesses can also continue to require people to wear masks inside or require the proof of vaccination from customers and visitors, Hancock said.

“We’re at a very important pivot point in this battle,” Hancock said.

More than 78% of Denver residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday, and the mayor said the virus would be something “we’re going to have to manage and learn to live with.”

“This is still a public health emergency and will remain so as long as there are spikes, surges and variants that threaten to overwhelm health care systems,” Hancock said.

McDonald said modeling from the state indicates that lifting the face covering requirement this week would have “little change” on the trajectory of the number of cases and hospitalizations in Denver and in the metro area, which have fallen sharply in recent weeks.

As of Jan. 10 in Denver, there was a 7-day average case rate of 1,998 cases per 100,000 of COVID-19. That number fell to 588 per 100,000 as of Jan. 29 and continues to fall as of Monday, McDonald said.

He said it was clear that the metro-wide move to require masks indoors or vaccine passports certainly had an effect on the modeling that was seen in November, which indicated if those requirements were not in place, the hospital capacity could have been breached. It was not despite near record-high numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

“Omicron has run out of fuel within our community,” McDonald said, adding that between the levels of vaccination and boosters in Denver, and the levels of infection from the omicron variant, indicated that this week would be a safe time to lift the requirements.

They said that people should still be diligent – especially if they are not vaccinated either because of compromised immune systems or because people have chosen not to be.

“This is saying the data tells us, the modeling tells us, it’s OK to drop the mask requirement starting Friday,” Hancock said.

Last Friday, Elizabeth Carlton, an associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health and a member of the Colorado COVID modeling team, said the latest model estimates about 75% of Coloradans are currently immune to omicron at the moment due to vaccines and infections, and the modeling team expects that level to go up to 80% in the comes weeks.

The Tri-County Health Department is extending the current public health order until Feb. 4, but the board will meet Monday afternoon to consider whether or not to drop its requirement as well. Nearly all of the Denver metro area counties have acted in concert when it comes to COVID-19 precautions and public health orders.

McDonald said he has been communicating with the other metro-area public health directors and said they would be making their own announcements.

"Make no mistake, we are in very close communication regionally," he said.

McDonald said the school requirement would continue because not all children can be vaccinated and because of state guidance surrounding quarantines.

“We have to look at state guidelines and policy, and if we lift that policy for schools, it’s possible kids could get taken out of schools,” McDonald said.

Regarding possible future variants, McDonald and Hancock said they will do what they need to in order to react. McDonald noted that Hancock had been the first in the state to implement many mandates throughout the pandemic and would not hesitate to move in the future.

The mask requirements will also continue for transportation like RTD under federal rules, and people who work with high-risk people, like those at long-term care facilities, will continue to have to wear them as well, Hancock said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.