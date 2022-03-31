More than 120 mail carriers needed for greater Denver area, USPS says

DENVER — A Denver veteran was expecting an important delivery, but instead was left disappointed.

"My medications from Veterans Affairs, they’re in the mail. That's important," David Goss said.

Goss eventually picked up the medication from his doctor, doubtful a shipment was ever going to arrive. After 10 days of not receiving any mail, he turned to Denver7 for answers.

"I had an appointment Monday at the VA, so I figured I'm going to pick up my medication there," Goss said. "Then no other mail was arriving at my home — something is going on."

In late January, neighbors just south of Denver spoke to Denver7 about their delayed mail service.

Last year, USPS began a hiring campaign, which was supposed to continue through early this year. In a statement to Denver7, a spokesperson for USPS said staffing was impacting delivery abilities but mail delivery for Goss' address was up to date.

"Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources, maximizing our local personnel and augmenting from the surrounding region to help with the workload. We are proud of the efforts of postal employees in the Denver area and the nation, as they define essential public service every day." USPS spokesperson

The spokesperson said customers experiencing delivery issues can contact the USPS online.

More than 120 carriers are needed for the greater Denver area, according to USPS. If you are interested in applying, click here.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.