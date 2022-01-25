'Starts becoming very obvious': Neighbors south of Denver want answers about delayed mail delivery

DENVER —- A group of neighbors just south of Denver is asking questions following mail delivery they describe as "sporadic" and "inconsistent."

Andre Ransom says she was one of the first residents off of West Union Avenue to notice the changes in United States Postal Service (USPS) deliveries to her home and others.

"You said to your neighbor, 'Did you get mail yesterday? Or the day before?' [They'd say,] 'No, I don't think I did.' Then it starts becoming very obvious that you go out and you don't get mail for two... three... four days," she said. "We can't count on mail."

Ransom says she began noticing the problem at the start of the year.

"My husband relies on hard copies to pay his bills, so he's had to go beg off late fees because he didn't get his bill on time," she said.

Ransom has gone to her closest post office twice to try and figure out the issue.

"When I was at the post office, there were other people coming in saying, 'Where's my mail?'" Ransom recalled.

She says she was handed a stack of mail on her second visit to the post office and was told the issues were due to COVID-19.

"I was told both times that 40% of the staff was out because of COVID," Ransom said.

In a statement to Denver7, a USPS spokesperson said the agency was feeling the impacts of the pandemic and flexing its available resources.

The spokesperson said there were indeed delivery issues at a Denver post office and said USPS was taking steps to address the matter. Further details on what the issues were were not provided.

On Monday, several signs were posted in the Bear Valley post office, south of Denver, advertising for open positions across the Denver metro.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.