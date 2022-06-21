Family's truck stolen from Lakewood hospital parking lot while visiting son in ICU

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's been a life-altering week for Kristi and Casey Koons.

"I literally don't think there's anything else that we could take," Kristi said Monday.

Their 19-year-old son, Cole, was involved in a motorcycle crash in Longmont on June 11 on his way to work. The crash happened near Nelson and Airport roads when, they say, a car pulled out in front of him.

"He fractured his femur, his tibia. His pelvis was shattered, his ribs were cracked, and his lungs were punctured. Internal organs were punctured. Both shoulder blades and shoulder. And then he's got traumatic brain injury and fractures in the skull," Kristi said.

As of Monday afternoon, Cole remained in serious condition in the ICU at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood fighting for his life.

"He's in a coma. They don't know if he's going to wake up," Kristi said.

The couple waits for news in a hotel across the street from the hospital, an hour from their home in Loveland.

Just a week after the crash, they were faced with their next challenge.

"My sister-in-law was here at the time, and she said, "Who had the truck earlier today?" And we were confused by the statement," Kristi said. "And she said, "We watched it leave.""

The couple says someone stole Casey's 2009 Ford F-250 from the hospital's parking lot on June 18. He believes he misplaced his keys, and a heartless thief took advantage of their vulnerability.

"I should have double-checked, but I didn't. I didn't think," Casey said. "I thought I put them in my pocket, and I must have just missed it."

His truck contained work tools and helped haul a trailer for his flooring company. The family was planning to use it to also pull a camper they were thinking of leasing so they could stay near the hospital without paying high hotel room rates.

"Our souls are just crushed, and there's, like, nothing left for us to do," Kristi said.

Lakewood police haven't found the truck and don't know who may have it. Insurance, the couple says, will give them only half of the truck's value, about $15,000.

"Can't take that money that they're going to give you and go somewhere and buy a truck like that. There's no way," Casey said.

Centura Health sent Denver7 the following statement about the theft:

St. Anthony Hospital security was notified of this incident and is reviewing all video footage. St. Anthony works collaboratively with Lakewood police in their investigations and provides discovered evidence of crimes committed on hospital premises. In addition, St. Anthony security teams have increased awareness and patrols on the campus to minimize crimes from occurring on the property.

For now, Kristi and Casey have no choice but to walk back and forth from the hotel to the hospital while they hope their son's condition improves and their truck is found.

