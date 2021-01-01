Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Denver7 has created an easy way for people to help others in our community.
We have featured the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.
Denver7 Gives is a fund of the Scripps Howard Foundation. Contributions to Denver7 Gives are used to help the local Denver area community. If Denver7 Gives receives more donations than reasonably may be used for a designated project, the additional funds will be retained in the Denver7 Gives fund for exclusive use in other charitable projects to benefit the Denver community. </br>
Watch the video to see the hope and inspiration shared by people from all over the state through Denver7 Gives.