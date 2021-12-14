Family kicked out of motel is surprised with new apartment, holiday gifts thanks to Denver7 viewers

DENVER – In the true spirit of the season, our community is giving to families in need this holiday season.

Denver7 first told you about Eddie Walker and his family a few weeks ago. They were living in a motel on East Colfax, had no lights, and were kicked out the day after going on the news to share their story with you.

After watching their story, Denver7 viewers responded generously by donating more than $14,000 to help the family get back on their feet.

Your donations through Denver7 Gives allowed Denver7 to not only find the family an apartment but furnish the entire thing.

Earlier on Monday, our friends at Arc Thrift Stores filled a truck full of furniture, and American Furniture Warehouse also brought a truck with them as well, donating beds and mattresses and then putting them together.

Denver7 anchors Anne Trujillo and Shannon Ogden then came in to spruce up their new home to make it feel like home, and we can’t thank the folks over at Denver Apartment Finders enough for finding a suitable apartment for the family and coordinating with the regional manager of Echelon Property Group, Robyn Nicholson, to get the family in their new home quickly.

“To be able to have an apartment with furniture, gifts for the little girls who are just adorable… we're changing their lives today,” said Robinson. Thanks to your generosity, Denver7 was also able to get a Christmas tree and many, many gifts thank for the girls.

Watch the moment our Denver7 team surprised the family with their new home in the player above.