Denver family stuck in the dark after 5 days without power in Colfax hotel

DENVER — The Walker family has been without power for more than five days. Their hotel room in Motel 9 on Colfax Avenue lost electricity on Wednesday afternoon.

The power has not returned since.

"The moment I realized I didn't have power, I was at work," Eddie Walker said. "My wife called me, she's like, 'The lights are flickering,' and 30 minutes later and the lights was out."

The Walkers moved to Denver from South Carolina over the summer. Motel 9 offered rented rooms for $450 per week. Electricity came with the rent.

Now, they have no power at all except for a single cord extended to a neighbor's unit connected to their air conditioning unit.

"My air conditioning is running off my neighbor's power, and we have all these funny wires everywhere," Walker said. "I am not getting what I am paying for."

The family says electricians have looked at the electrical issue, but none have offered to fix the problem. One even took a light off of the ceiling exposing live wires, but did not replace the unit.

"He canceled on the job because he said there's no way he could fix it," Walker said. "They left live wires open, and I have two small kids here."

Contact Denver7 tried to get answers from the management at Motel 9 but did not hear back with a response.

The Walkers say moving to Denver was a challenge, and finding new places to live has been difficult as well.

"I am upset and I am lost," Walker said. "I don't know what to do."

