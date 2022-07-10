LOUISVILLE, Colo. — It has now been six months since the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County and families are still picking up the pieces.

The fire forced many to give up the life they knew before and all start over.

Months later, several Marshall Fire victims are still struggling to make ends meet.

Thanks to our generous viewers and the Denver7 Gives Foundation, a family of seven who lost everything in December received a check to help pay for rent at their temporary apartment.

We first introduced you to the Pangle family in May. For the past few months, Tylia Pangle has been doing everything she can to give her five young children a sense of stability.

"Our children didn't understand they wanted to go home. There was a lot of tears and explanations of, what had happened? We had to show them because they didn't get it," said Pangle.

Her kids, who are between the ages of 3 and 12, had a difficult time adjusting after losing everything they had.

A few months after the fire, the family had to deal with another unexpected obstacle. Their car was broken into on April 14.

Pangle said among the things that were taken from the vehicle, were donations they had received.

"They had gone through everything. There was so much missing. We had wonderful things from the community that people had given us," she said.

The Pangle family is still figuring out what comes next on their road to recovery. For now, the rent check will help them make ends meet while they continue their road to rebuilding.

"It's been a struggle. It's been really hard lately so it's kind of nice. Thank you guys so much," said Pangle.

Pangle said they've had to deal with being under-insured and she launched a GoFundMe Page that will go towards their recovery process.

