Family of 7 displaced by Marshall Fire become victims of car break-in

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A family of seven from Superior, struggling after losing all of their belongings in the Marshall Fire, is dealing with another dilemma after their car was broken into and items were stolen.

"[I feel] completely lost, burned to the ground. We had about maybe two minutes to get out, grab our shoes. The fire department and the police were outside our doors," said Tylia Pangle.

She, her husband, and five young children--between the ages of 3 and 12 years old--have been working to find a sense of stability for the past five months.

They were staying in a hotel until they were able to find temporary housing.

"Our children didn't understand. They wanted to go home. There were a lot of tears and explanations of what had happened," she said. "We had to show them because they didn't get it."

The family has been struggling to make ends meet.

"My husband lost his business. We lost everything. I had to quit my job because their daycare had closed down because it had so much smoke damage," she said.

On top of that, there was another unexpected obstacle. Theives got into their car and stole items, some of which, she said, were donations from the community.

"I came out one morning to take my kids to school and my doors were unlocked, which was weird because it's remote-controlled. Someone had rifled through it. Everything was completely trashed," said Pangle. "It's like an invasion of privacy. We didn’t have a lot, we still don’t have a lot. When someone comes and takes your stuff, it stinks."

The Pangle family is also dealing with being under-insured. They’ve launched a GoFundMe to help raise money.

Pangle hopes to give her children a sense of normalcy back soon.

"I think just saving enough money to get somewhere after we're out of temporary housing in order to just rebuild, to give my kids a sense of stability. I think that's the most important thing," said Pangle.