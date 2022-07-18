DENVER — What started with Contact Denver7 exposing issues with a mobile mechanic turned into generous Denver7 Gives viewers helping a pregnant, single mother repair her car. And that was just the beginning.

Midori Edwards really needed some good news. When Contact Denver7 met her last week, the expectant mother's car was broken, along with her spirit.

"I honestly felt like I put myself through it. It's because of me," Edwards said, with tears streaming down her face. "I should have just got it towed."

She had hired a mobile mechanic to repair her car, but said he took off with her money for a part and never returned.

While the mechanic never responded to Contact Denver7, Denver7 Gives viewers did. Dozens donated — from $10 to $300 — to repair Edwards' car.

The technicians at Budget A1 Transmission in Englewood went even further, insisting on completing the repairs and paying for the tow and parts. They said donations should go to help Edwards get back on her feet.

"As long as we can counteract that negative persona of technicians and mechanics today, then we feel like we're doing our job," said Bruce Gerard, the foreman and lead technician at Budget A1. "We try to give back to the community as we can."

For a single mother of a toddler, and a baby due Friday, a working vehicle makes a world of difference, Edwards said.

After her car was repaired, we told Edwards to meet us at Target for another Denver7 Gives surprise — a shopping spree to buy everything she needed to be ready, including diapers, wipes, bottles, formula and a toddler bed for her daughter.

Donations also covered gift cards for gas and groceries.

Edwards was overwhelmed when we told her the viewers would also cover her car insurance for a year.

"Oh my goodness!" she said, with happy tears in her eyes. "That took a big toll off me. Thank you so much!"

Last week, Edwards had said she had lost her faith in people. This week, she said she found it again.

"It means a lot, and actually kind of opened my heart back up," she said.

Edwards said the mobile mechanic also saw our story last week, texted her to apologize and Venmo'd her money back.

