Mobile auto repair leaves single mom in the lurch

DENVER — Contact Denver7 regularly hears about bad mechanics, but now, a mobile mechanic is a new twist on what consumers should watch out for, after a pregnant mom was left without money and a still-broken car.

There was a time Midori Edwards trusted everyone, but this single mother of a toddler said that trust has now been broken.

"I'm upset with myself. I honestly felt like I put myself through it," said Edwards, crying while she held her daughter. "I should have just got it towed or got an extra charge instead of doing it the way I did."

A few months ago, she was excited to find Englewood-based AACJL Mobile Auto Repair would come to her apartment.

"I Googled him," she said. "I couldn't drive my car, and if I was to tow it, I wouldn't have enough money to get it fixed on top of getting it worked on."

In May, he successfully repaired her car, so last month, when her car once again had trouble starting, she called the same mobile mechanic.

That time, though, she said, the mobile mechanic disabled her car, left with her $60 to buy a part, and then texted that he had a blown out tire.

"I offered my sister and I could come to get him, but he said he finally got it fixed," she said. "And that was the last time he responded."

The business owner would not respond to our texts or calls, either, and when we went to the address listed on the Secretary of State's website, the mobile mechanic no longer lived there. Another address listed on the company's website appeared not to exist at all.

Meanwhile, Edwards is due with baby number two any day now. She is supposed to be on bed rest, but she said she can't rest until she warns others not to trust mobile mechanics until the job is complete.

"I don't know what to do. I don't have anyone to help or any more money to give," she said. "I'm disappointed in myself."

