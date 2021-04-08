Broomfield business hit with financial hardships receives nearly $12,000 through Denver7 Gives

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Even with hardship after hardship, a Broomfield family has managed to persevere.

Now, Denver7 Gives is providing additional help to overcome some of life's challenges. On Wednesday, Denver7 Gives presented Mark and Cindy Lamontagne with a check totaling almost $12,000.

"Wow — incredible. Thank you so much," Cindy said through tears as she opened the check envelope.

She and her husband have operated the Broomfield-based restaurant, Burritos To Go, since 2004.

In February, Denver7 shared the family's struggle to keep business afloat following pandemic-induced financial hardship.

"We're at a low. We're at a very low point. We made it this far, but there's really not much left to you know... there's not much further to go down," Mark said at the time. "Hopefully, things will turn around soon. We're going to stay here as long as we can."

Family health problems have complicated matters further.

Cindy had a stroke several years ago and has been battling a variety of health problems ever since. One of the family's three sons, Ben, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Shortly after Denver7 shared their story, generous viewers donated to the Denver7 Gives fund established for the Lamontagne family.

"This is unbelievable. Thank you very much," Mark said.

He said Burritos To Go has also received a substantial increase in business.

"We were not expecting the amount of business that you brought in from running your story," Mark said. "I think you ran it [on a] Wednesday night and Thursday, Friday, Saturday were the busiest three days we ever had, so you helped us out that way too."

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.