Table Mesa King Soopers ready to reopen doors to Boulder after tragic shooting last year

BOULDER, Colo. — Nearly a year after an active shooter took 10 lives at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, the grocery store is ready to reopen. Denver7 got a behind-the-scenes look at the remodeled store before it officially opens to the public Wednesday morning.

"It gives me shivers right now just thinking about that day. It was quite a tragedy in our community. I have shopped at that King Soopers for about 24 years now," said Lisa Finnigan.

For many, time brought with it reflection and rebuilding. The doors of the Table Mesa King Soopers reopening on Wednesday is another step toward recovery.

"This community isn't just strong, it's stronger and the reopening of the store signifies that strength, and that we're continuing to come together as a community," said King Soopers spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge.

From the outside, some of the changes to the store are clear with large windows across the front, a new entry, and higher ceilings with more light. King Soopers said safety was at the forefront of its designs but couldn’t elaborate on what was done.

"Any specifics regarding the safety enhancements is proprietary information and could potentially be a risk for us to share that, but we will always continue to focus on safety," Trowbridge said.

For shoppers, the reopening of the store feels like a step in the right direction.

"It is really a community store. I went to several memorials after with people saying, I met my husband in the parking lot. So, I think it will mean a lot for the community to have a store so close by," said Lisa Bryant.

The store will officially open to the public Wednesday after a ceremony honoring the victims.

"Looking forward to this event opening up and remembering the lives that were lost but also looking forward to some positive and community building," said Finnigan.

In June 2022, a tree garden will be installed on the west corner of the lot as a way to never forget the 10 lives that were lost.