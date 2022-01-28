King Soopers sets new reopening date for store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — The King Soopers on Table Mesa in Boulder will reopen its doors to the public on Feb. 9, almost a year after a mass shooting.

That morning, the company will host a re-opening ceremony to "remember the lives that will never be forgotten and embrace the strength and resilience of the community," the company said in a press release.

The King Soopers will open to the public after the ceremony. The store has been redesigned and fully remodeled.

The store has remained closed since March 22, 2021, when a gunman killed 10 people inside and in the parking lot of the store. In early December, the suspect was found incompetent to proceed in his murder case.

READ MORE: Denver7 coverage of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

Late last year, King Soopers announced it would reopen its Table Mesa location on Jan. 20, but that was delayed due to the King Soopers strike in January.

Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, said Friday that the company is looking forward to coming together with its employees and community to unite in the chapter ahead.

“We know that restoring this location is a very important step in our healing journey and that it signifies a tremendous milestone for all of us," Kelley said.