Watch
NewsBoulder King Soopers Shooting

Actions

Preliminary hearing date set for man accused of mass shooting at Boulder King Soopers

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera
BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at the Boulder County Justice Center on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Alissa is suspected of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on Monday, March 22. He is facing 47 total attempted murder charges after an additional 13 counts were added on Monday, May 24. (Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera, Pool)
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, Suspect in King Soopers Shooting, Appears in a Boulder County District Court
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 12:02:28-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A judge set a preliminary hearing date for the man accused of shooting and killing 10 people in a Boulder King Soopers on March 22.

In a brief status hearing Tuesday morning, the judge set the date for Sept. 7, 2021 at 9 a.m.

The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been charged with killing 10 people at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.

On Monday, the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced new charges against the suspect. He now faces a total of 115 criminal counts, including 10 counts of first-degree murder. He faces 47 attempted murder charges, which includes 15 counts for civilians and 11 counts for law enforcement.

READ MORE: Denver7's Boulder King Soopers shooting coverage

The suspect is accused of killing the following 10 people at the King Soopers:

  • Denny Stong, 20
  • Neven Stanisic, 23
  • Rikki Olds, 25
  • Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
  • Suzanne Fountain, 59
  • Teri Leiker, 51
  • Officer Eric Talley, 51
  • Kevin Mahoney, 61
  • Lynn Murray, 62
  • Jody Waters, 65

If he's convicted, the suspect would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Colorado repealed the state’s death penalty last year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting