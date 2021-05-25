Preliminary hearing date set for man accused of mass shooting at Boulder King Soopers

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A judge set a preliminary hearing date for the man accused of shooting and killing 10 people in a Boulder King Soopers on March 22.

In a brief status hearing Tuesday morning, the judge set the date for Sept. 7, 2021 at 9 a.m.

The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been charged with killing 10 people at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.

On Monday, the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced new charges against the suspect. He now faces a total of 115 criminal counts, including 10 counts of first-degree murder. He faces 47 attempted murder charges, which includes 15 counts for civilians and 11 counts for law enforcement.

The suspect is accused of killing the following 10 people at the King Soopers:



Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

If he's convicted, the suspect would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Colorado repealed the state’s death penalty last year.