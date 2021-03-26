10 deep breaths, 10 minutes of silence: Boulder asks community to join in mourning victims

DENVER – The city of Boulder is asking people to come together Saturday evening for a moment of silence to honor the 10 people killed in Monday’s shooting at King Soopers.

Boulder is calling the event “Ten Together: Moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting.”

The city is asking people in Boulder and across the state to go outside Saturday at 8 p.m., take 10 slow breaths, and follow those with 10 minutes of silence – each breath and minute to honor each victim of the shooting.

People are also asked to put a fire-safe candle or light in the window that night. Boulder says that it is asking people to continue doing the moment of silence each day for 10 days.

“It is deeply unfortunate that we can’t gather together in traditional ceremonies of collective grief and healing due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “But we still want to create space for everyone in our community to safely share comfort together in this difficult time as we honor the memories of those lost in the Boulder shooting.”

READ MORE: How to help victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

Over the past few days, family, friends and colleagues of the victims have shared stories about who those people were and their impact in the community. A memorial service for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley is planned for Tuesday and will be livestreamed.

“We have received such an outpouring of sorrow and grief, and it’s just been extremely heartening for me to see how the community supports this police department and the other victims involved in this unbelievable incident,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold in a news conference Friday morning. “For that, I want the community to know we are very grateful.”

READ MORE: These are the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

Officials said at the news conference they were still working to determine the alleged shooter’s motive and said he would likely face more attempted murder charges in the coming weeks. He currently faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The victims in Monday's shooting were identified Tuesday as:

· Denny Stong, 20

· Neven Stanisic, 23

· Rikki Olds, 25

· Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

· Suzanne Fountain, 59

· Teri Leiker, 51

· Officer Eric Talley, 51

· Kevin Mahoney, 61

· Lynn Murray, 62

· Jody Waters, 65

Click here to read the stories of the 10 victims.

Click here for more coverage of the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

