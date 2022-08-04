Paying for college when the cost of everything is rising | Your Opinion

Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days. Why shouldn’t it be? Prices from basic grocery items to gas to home interest rates are rising, and it’s not stopping there.

The price for education is also on the rise. For the 2021-22 academic year, average tuition fees rose between 1.3% to 2.1%, depending on the type of school you’re planning to go to. Some students here in Denver are seeing some relief but that’s not going to be the case for most.

As inflation concerns continue to mount for all of us, we want Your Opinion. How are you managing to pay for college when the cost of everything else is also on the rise? Are you even considering college at this point?

Are you moving away from your first choice of college to less expensive options? How are economic impacts playing into your choice for higher education?

Are you considering trade schools instead of a more expensive degree just to be able to make it in this economy? What other factors are going into your decision?

We invite you to share Your Opinion with the Denver7 360 team and we’ll compile your answers together to share with our audience and readers to help others.