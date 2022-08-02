Metropolitan State University of Denver locks tuition rate for current, incoming students

DENVER — Citing current economic conditions, the Metropolitan State University of Denver announced Tuesday it is locking its tuition rate for current and incoming students.

In its press release, the university said high inflation and a potential recession led to the decision.

“Our students are facing tremendous financial challenges right now,” MSU Denver President Janine Davidson, Ph.D. said in the release. “Many are working multiple jobs just to keep up with rising costs for rent, groceries, gas and other necessities, while also persevering to earn their college degrees. We want them to know that their tuition is one cost that won’t be rising.”

Current tuition rates will remain the same for the next four years for new undergraduate freshman. For current undergraduate students, tuition rates will be locked for the next three years. Transfer students will see two years of locked tuition rates.

According the university, the tuition price for in-state undergraduate students taking 12 credit hours without financial aid is $3,378 per semester. The price for out-of-state students under the same conditions is $10,510 per semester.

The lock applies to both in-state and out-of-state undergraduates, but will not apply to fees.

In May, MSU Denver announced Indigenous students will not have to pay tuition starting this fall.

To learn more about the tuition rate lock, click here.