King Soopers Strike: How your store could be impacted | 360 In-Depth

DENVER — Thousands of King Soopers employees across Colorado walked off the job Wednesday after negotiations between King Soopers and the union who represents those workers failed last Friday.

The strike, which would last until Feb. 2, could affect operations at more than 70 locations across the Denver metro, Boulder, Broomfield and Parker regions, as more than 8,400 workers strike against alleged unfair labor practices. Union workers at King Soopers in Colorado Springs are also planning to strike, but a date has not been set for when they plan to walk off the job. Not all stores are impacted by the strike.

Shoppers woke up Wednesday wondering how the impasse could impact their local store, so Denver7 is taking a 360 In-Depth look at the strike to give you context. If you're wondering how big of a footprint King Soopers has in the Denver market, most recent stats from 2020 give an overall picture. The grocery store chain owned by Kroger dominated market share at nearly 35%.

A few more things you might not know:

1996 was the last strike by grocery store workers in Colorado

Union members at King Soopers walked off the job

That strike lasted 42 days