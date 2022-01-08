King Soopers urges union to resume negotiations, seeks federal mediation as strike looms

DENVER — King Soopers urged United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 on Saturday to return to the negotiation table after the union voted to authorize a strike over claims of unfair labor practices.

In an email to the union, the company stated its proposal provides “unprecedented economic benefits and what we believe are otherwise excellent terms and conditions.”

The company said it wants to reach an agreement and asked to resume negotiations immediately with assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

This comes after Local 7 announced on Friday that its members voted to authorize a strike at union stores that will begin at 5 a.m. Wednesday and continue until Feb. 2, unless an agreement is reached.

The union claims King Soopers is practicing unfair labor and underpaying employees. The company says they have proposed a “robust offer that is the best offer in King Soopers/City Market’s history.”

King Soopers and City Market is the largest grocer in Colorado. If a strike were to occur, it would involve approximately 8,400 workers at 78 stores, according to The Denver Post.

Local 7 and King Soopers have been in discussions for months. The union filed a lawsuit against the grocer last week, claiming a breach of contract over hiring vendors in the stores to perform work done by union members, with vendor employees being paid more than many King Soopers employees.