Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light and more: 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.
1. This is the last weekend to enjoy Denver Zoo Lights
What: More than 130 animated animal sculptures will swing through trees, jump across lawns, hide in bushes and appear in places when they’re least expected this holiday season. For the first time this year, guests will be able to control some of those sculptures at interactive stations at the Zoo’s Giraffe Meadows area. Other festivities include a chance to meet Santa Claus, live animal demonstrations, carolers, holiday treats and warming stations.
When: Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25, 2017; December 1 through December 31, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.
When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018
Where: Skyline Park
Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.
4. Get in the holiday spirit with Loveland's Winter Wonderlights
What: The City of Loveland is ringing in the holiday season with its inaugural Winter Wonderlights at the Chapungu Sculpture Park. The park boasts the only 20-inch LED mappable Christmas tree in the Centennial State. You can also find food vendors, and performances from several groups in the region.
When: Nov. 18, 2017 through January 7, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park, 5971 Sky Pond Drive
What: Downtown Denver will glow and sparkle as the city bids adieu to 2017 and welcomes 2018 with the annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Downtown Denver show. Head on out to the 16th Street Mall to get a good view. Each show is set to run for about eight minutes.