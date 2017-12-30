Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light and more: 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. This is the last weekend to enjoy Denver Zoo Lights

What: More than 130 animated animal sculptures will swing through trees, jump across lawns, hide in bushes and appear in places when they’re least expected this holiday season. For the first time this year, guests will be able to control some of those sculptures at interactive stations at the Zoo’s Giraffe Meadows area. Other festivities include a chance to meet Santa Claus, live animal demonstrations, carolers, holiday treats and warming stations.

When: Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25, 2017; December 1 through December 31, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street in Denver

Admission: Varies

More info: https://www.denverzoo.org/zoolights2017

2. Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

What: The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for the Blossom of Lights.

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 through January 1, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

Admission: Varies between $10 to $20

More info: https://www.botanicgardens.org/

3. Ice skate at Skyline Park on the 16th St. Mall

What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.

When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018

Where: Skyline Park

Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.

More info: http://www.downtowndenver.com/places/skyline-park

4. Get in the holiday spirit with Loveland's Winter Wonderlights

What: The City of Loveland is ringing in the holiday season with its inaugural Winter Wonderlights at the Chapungu Sculpture Park. The park boasts the only 20-inch LED mappable Christmas tree in the Centennial State. You can also find food vendors, and performances from several groups in the region.

When: Nov. 18, 2017 through January 7, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park, 5971 Sky Pond Drive

Admission: Free

More info: Visit the City of Loveland's website for more information about this holiday celebration.\

5. New Year's Eve Fireworks Show

What: Downtown Denver will glow and sparkle as the city bids adieu to 2017 and welcomes 2018 with the annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Downtown Denver show. Head on out to the 16th Street Mall to get a good view. Each show is set to run for about eight minutes.



When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 9 p.m.



Where: Downtown Denver

Admission: Free

More info: https://www.denver.org/event/new-years-eve-fireworks/39149/

6. Celebrate New Year's with the Colorado Avalanche

What: The Colorado Avalanche will take on the New York Islanders on New Year’s Eve. And yes, if you stick around you’ll be able to witness the Avalanche’s first-ever, indoor fireworks show.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle

Admission: Varies

More info: https://www.denver.org/event/colorado-avalanche-vs-new-york-islanders-with-fireworks!/47199/

7. Watch the Broncos take on the Chiefs this New Year’s Eve

What: The Broncos will take on the Chiefs on New Year’s Eve. We hope they win this time.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 2:25 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium, 1701 Bryant St., Ste. 700

Admission: Varies

More info: https://www.denver.org/event/denver-broncos-vs-kansas-city-chiefs/47302/

Have an event you’d like for us to tell viewers about? Send an email to oscar.contreras@kmgh.com so he can put your event on the list.

RELATED HEADLINES --

7 ways to ring in 2018 in Denver this weekend