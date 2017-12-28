7 ways to celebrate New Year's in Denver this weekend

DENVER – Whether you’re with family or with friends, it’s time to say good-bye to the old and welcome the new. And there’s no better place to do that than in Denver.

Here are 7 ways to celebrate New Year’s this weekend in the Mile High City:

1. New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Denver

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 9 p.m. and midnight

Downtown Denver will glow and sparkle as the city bids adieu to 2017 and welcomes 2018 with the annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Downtown Denver show. Head on out to the 16th Street Mall to get a good view. Each show is set to run for about eight minutes.

2. City NYE – Denver New Year’s Eve Ball and Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 9 p.m.

Head over to the McNichols Civic Center Building as DJs get the party started on the dance floor with live music, art installation and open bars to kick in NYE 2018. The building offers a spectacular view of Denver’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks show. The fun starts at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $89.

3. NYE Great Gatsby 16th White Rose Gala

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 8:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year in Denver with class and style as you enjoy the Roaring ‘20s for the 16th Annual White Rose Gala at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. There will be flapper girls, a confetti blast at midnight, live music, DJs and more. General admission is $79. The event is 21+.

4. Denver’s Grandest New Year’s Eve Party

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 8 p.m.

If you’d like to go to more than just one party in Denver this NYE, then perhaps you should consider going to the Grand Hyatt Denver. Get your rock on with the Nacho Men, dance to the hottest music of this era at Club X or head on to the karaoke lobby to welcome the New Year. The party includes an open bar, a dinner buffet, balloon drops and champagne to toast at midnight. Tickets start at $159 per person.

5. Tavern Downtown’s Neon New Year’s Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 8 p.m.

Get in to both the Tavern Downtown and the Cowboy Lounge to get festive with three DJs, a photo booth, the balloon drop and raffle prizes this NYE. The best part? You’ll have a front-row seat to LoDo’s biggest fireworks display. Tickets are $35.

6. Resolution NYE

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 9 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of 2018 at Denver’s largest open-bar New Year’s Eve celebration inside The Curtis Hotel. There will be three ballrooms, several breakout party rooms and world class entertainment to welcome 2018. Tickets range from $99 to $149.

7. Celebrate with the Colorado Avalanche

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 starting at 6 p.m.

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the New York Islanders on New Year’s Eve. And yes, if you stick around you’ll be able to witness the Avalanche’s first-ever, indoor fireworks show. Ticket prices vary.

BONUS:

Watch the Broncos take on the Chiefs this New Year’s Eve

Sunday, Dec. 31 starting at 2:25 p.m.

The Broncos will take on the Chiefs on New Year’s Eve. We hope they win this time. Ticket prices vary.