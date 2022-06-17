7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 17-19, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Watch the Avs play in the Stanley Cup Final. Duh.

The Colorado Avalanche are vying for the Stanley Cup for the first time in 21 years. Why would you not want to celebrate with the rest of Colorado by cheering on the Avs this weekend? All games will be aired on Denver7!

2. One of the longest running festivals in Denver is happening this weekend

Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival, one of the largest and longest running in the nation, returns this weekend with its annual parade and street festival featuring hundreds of vendors, concerts, delicious ethnic food and this year’s headliners Dave East and Twista. Learn more here.

3. BBQ. Bands. Beer. What more could you want with friends by your side?

BBQ. BANDS. BEER. That’s what the Denver BBQ Festival promises as it returns to Empower Field at Mile High after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Enjoy an ice-cold brew and sample pure smoked bliss from award-winning pitmasters from across the country. The event is taking place all weekend long. More info here.

4. Head down to southern Colorado for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Nestled in the rugged San Juan mountains, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is not only an iconic representation of all kinds of music, but a place of awe inspiring beauty; somewhere you can dance under the solstice sun, embrace your truest self, and get some of Sister’s Pantry’s famous dumplings. It certainly doesn’t get better than this. The festival is happening Thursday through Sunday. More info and tickets here.

5. Juneteenth Music Festival

Celebrate Juneteenth with this music-filled weekend. Denver7's Micah Smith will introduce the headliners each night and Denver7 team members will be at the Denver7 tent/booth throughout the event inviting attendees to participate in our Photo Booth, which offers a variety of virtual backgrounds (including our studio!). Click here to learn more about the festival this Saturday and Sunday.

6. Levitt Pavilion Free Summer Concert Series

The Levitt Pavilion is hosting two free shows this weekend as part of its summer concert series. On Saturday, enjoy the iZCALLi: REBIRTH Album Release Festival and on Sunday, see Blitzen Trapper with Laney Jones. RSVPs are not mandatory but are encouraged. Click here for more details.

7. Tiny Tots: Music of the World

Inside the Orchestra hosts Tiny Tots concerts, which are made for children 7 years old and younger. On Saturday, Tiny Tots will have a "Music of the World" program, which takes children on a musical trip around the globe. It features tunes from Peru, Scotland, Spain, and other countries. Click here for more.

And before we go, don't forget the 2022 Denver Greek Festival this Friday through Sunday. It's a fun family-friendly event filled with traditional Greek food music and dance. Check out the schedule and menu of tasty food!