How and when to watch the hometown Avs’ bid for a third Stanley Cup

We're carrying all the action – as well as special pre- and postgame coverage – right here on Denver7.
Nick Rothschild breaks down the Avs-Lightning matchup in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, as Colorado looks to stop Tampa Bay's quest for a three-peat.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 18:45:08-04

DENVER — For the first time since 2001 – when there was only one Fast & Furious movie and gas only ran you $1.44 in Colorado – the Colorado Avalanche is playing for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

The Avs are tasked with thwarting the quest for a three-peat by the Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

And we’re bringing you all the action right here on Denver7. You can watch every game of the Stanley Cup Final – as well as pre- and post-game special coverage – on our air.

Here’s the schedule:

We’ll have every angle of Avs hockey covered for you.

You can watch special pre-game coverage each game day on Denver7 News at 5:30 p.m. Stay with Denver7 for postgame coverage between the conclusion of the game and the start of Denver7 News at 10.

Programming note: Want to watch Denver7 News at 6 p.m.? We’ll still be streaming local news on Denver7+ for your favorite streaming device. Pre- and post-game news broadcasts will also be streamed on Denver7+. If you haven’t streamed us before, here’s how you can watch us 24/7 for free.

