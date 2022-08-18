7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 19-21, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate the diversity of the City of Aurora during Global Fest

Aurora is truly the world in a city, and nowhere is that more apparent than at Global Fest, the city’s annual showcase of international cultures. Returning in-person this year, this multicultural event at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn brings the sighs sounds and flavors of nations around the world in celebration of the diverse cultures and communities that call Aurora home. Admission to Global Fest is free. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

2. Come for the positive vibes, stay for the southern cuisine

The Taste of the South Festival is happening Friday and Saturday at Civic Center Park. Created last year, the mission of the festival is to bring positive vibes, southern cuisine and the celebration of Black Excellence that people of all backgrounds will enjoy. The event is free of charge.

3. Head to Arvada for a little family fun

Arvada Days is a festival dedicated to old-fashioned family fun featuring games for the whole family! There will be kids fishing derby, vendors, live music, and more! The adults can quench their thirst at the beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit Ralston House. For more information, click here.

4. Show your pride in southern Colorado at Pueblo Pride

Pueblo is promising to be “Loud & Proud” this Sunday as the town celebrates Pride at Mineral Palace Park. There will be a parade, entertainment, food, vendors and more. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m., with the rest of the party happening until 4 p.m. The event is free of charge. For more info. on how to get there and a schedule of events, click here.

5. Hunt for mushrooms at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

The Telluride Mushroom Festival is about all things fungal. Learn from other mushroom enthusiasts, experts, and scientists through lectures on treatment using psilocybin-containing mushrooms, cooking classes, or hikes as you go on mushroom hunting excursions and learn about all the types of mushrooms hiding in your backyard. For a full schedule of events and ticket information, click here.

6. Listen to some tunes at the Keystone Mountain Town Music Festival

Heading into its third year, the Keystone Mountain Town Music Festival returns Saturday to the Keystone Resort’s River Run Village. There will be free music, food, craft beer and incredible views of the Rocky Mountains. The Festival will also feature Colorado artisans displaying and selling their original art, jewelry, clothing, hammocks and other items. Learn more here.

7. Rock it out at the Ranch in Littleton this weekend

Zuma’s Rescue Ranch in Littleton is hosting their Rock the Ranch event Saturday, featuring the Anthony Russon Band. Enjoy hayrides, food trucks, drinks, activities, live music and much more. The event is happening from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Tickets and information can be found here.