Global Fest offers a global celebration with the local community

Aurora is truly the world in a city, and nowhere is that more apparent than at Global Fest, the city’s annual showcase of international cultures. After two years as a virtual event, Global Fest is back with an in-person celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. This multicultural event, presented by the city of Aurora and proudly sponsored by Denver7, brings together the sights, sounds and flavors of nations around the world in celebration of the diverse cultures and communities that call Aurora home. Admission to Global Fest is free.

Now in its eighth year, Global Fest offers activities for all ages, including two stages of musical and dance performances, an international marketplace, art displays, creative activities for children, food vendors and more. Attendees can even expect a globally inspired fashion show and the exciting Parade of Nations procession with representation from dozens of countries. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the festivities.

Learn more at AuroraGov.org/GlobalFest.