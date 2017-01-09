Broncos expect to interview Vance Joseph on Tuesday in Denver

Troy E. Renck
5:41 PM, Jan 8, 2017
DENVER -- A special teams guru. A brilliant offensive mind. And now, a former college quarterback with a defensive background. 

Welcome to the Broncos coaching search, 2017. After meeting with Kansas City's Dave Toub and Atlanta's Kyle Shanahan, the Broncos will interview Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Tuesday in Denver. Joseph has drawn interest from the Bills, Rams, Chargers and 49ers, and is sorting out which teams he will interview with this week.

Joseph will find familiarity in the process. He interviewed so well two years ago that the Broncos offered him their defensive coordinator's position, which the Bengals vetoed. Joseph brings a reputation as a leader, a vocal presence and a personality capable of managing macro and micro aspects of the job. The ability to work with general manager John Elway remains critical. The Broncos will supply the next coach with a talented roster, but expectations are clear: Super Bowl or bust. 

Joseph's timing isn't great. The Steelers throttled the Dolphins defense in Sunday's 30-12 win. The Steelers scored on drives of 85, 90 and 83 yards in the first half. Running back Le'Veon Bell set a Steelers' record with 167 yards rushing, breaking Franco Harris' mark of 158 yards in Super Bowl IX in 1975.

Joseph received praise during the season for keeping a patchwork unit together. The Dolphins were hurt by injuries and begin the offseason looking to upgrade at two linebacker spots and safety. Under first-year coach Adam Gase, the Broncos' former offensive coordinator, the Dolphins reached the playoffs for the first time since 2008. 

A former college quarterback at the University of Colorado, Joseph boasts an interesting resume. He switched to defensive back after CU, playing two seasons in the NFL. He coached at CU, Wyoming, Bowling Green and in the NFL with the Texans, Bengals and Dolphins. His stature began to rise with his work with the defensive backs in Houston and Cincinnati.

Elway indicated the next coach will make a decision on which staff members he retains. There's no guarantee defensive coordinator Wade Phillips returns. He will become a free agent midweek, and figures to draw interest. If Phillips does not return, secondary coach Joe Woods represents a potential internal replacement.

