Denver Broncos interview Kansas City's Dave Toub for head coaching job

DENVER -- The Broncos began the next step in finding a new coaching with their first interview Friday.

They spoke with Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub in Kansas City.

"He's a great coach and person who has a very impressive track record with special teams," Broncos general manager John Elway tweeted on Friday.

Toub features an out-of-the-box resume. He began his college career as a Division II lineman, moved onto Division I and made his mark out of college as a strength and conditioning coach. He met Chiefs boss Andy Reid at the University of Texas El Paso in 1987. Toub was in the beginning of a 10-year run as a strength coach for the Miners and later the University of Missouri.

He became a defensive line coach for the Tigers after the passing of an assistant. Later, Toub made his mark on special teams. He has held that role with the Eagles, Bears and Chiefs since 2001, as his special teams typically grade out among the best in the league.

Toub is known for his energy and preparation.

The Broncos will interview Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan on Saturday and are expected to speak with Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph early next week. Joseph has been cast as the slight front-runner, but the interviews do matter. Joseph impressed the Broncos when he spoke with them about their head coaching job two years ago, which led to an offer of the defensive coordinator position, which the Bengals blocked.