School closures & delays for Friday 1-6-17 include Cherry Creek, Douglas County, Greeley-Evans, more

The snowstorm is over, but several school districts will be closed or operating on a delayed scheduled Friday because of the cold temperatures and icy roads.

School closures:

Brush Public Schools

Eaton Schools RE-2

Greeley-Evans School District

Garfield School District 16

Yuma School District

School delays:

Cherry Creek Schools, delayed schedule (read more here)

Douglas County School District, 90 minute delay

Elbert School District, delayed 2 hours

Elizabeth C-1 School District, delayed 1 hour

Lincoln College of Technology, morning class cancelled, staff report at 10am

Regis Jesuit High School, delayed 2 hours

See the full list of school closures and delays.

Get the latest forecast from the First Alert weather team.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.