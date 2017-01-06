School closures & delays for Friday 1-6-17 include Cherry Creek, Douglas County, Greeley-Evans, more

Clear
HI: 32°
LO: 0°
HI: 48°
LO: 12°
HI: 55°
LO: 30°
The snowstorm is over, but several school districts will be closed or operating on a delayed scheduled Friday because of the cold temperatures and icy roads.
School closures:
School delays:
See the full list of school closures and delays.
Get the latest forecast from the First Alert weather team.
---------
Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.
Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.
Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.