School closures & delays for Friday 1-6-17 include Cherry Creek, Douglas County, Greeley-Evans, more

Deb Stanley
5:46 AM, Jan 6, 2017
9:54 AM, Jan 6, 2017
school closures
The snowstorm is over, but several school districts will be closed or operating on a delayed scheduled Friday because of the cold temperatures and icy roads.

School closures:

  • Brush Public Schools
  • Eaton Schools RE-2
  • Greeley-Evans School District
  • Garfield School District 16
  • Yuma School District

School delays:

  • Cherry Creek Schools, delayed schedule (read more here)
  • Douglas County School District, 90 minute delay
  • Elbert School District, delayed 2 hours
  • Elizabeth C-1 School District, delayed 1 hour
  • Lincoln College of Technology, morning class cancelled, staff report at 10am
  • Regis Jesuit High School, delayed 2 hours

---------

