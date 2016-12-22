A few flurries are possible for the foothills and northeast plains through Thursday, but the mountains will likely see the best chance of snow as an upper air disturbance moves into the high country from the southwest. This storm is bring heavy rains to the desert southwest and will spread a light wintry mix across southern Colorado.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s to near 40 degrees on Thursday, with a bit of warm up on Friday and Saturday. Upper 40s to low 50s for lower elevations with 30s in the mountains.

Today's system will continue east and we could see a light wintry mix near Denver tonight into early tomorrow morning. Stay tuned for details on where it might be icy early Friday morning.

We will be watching the next storm system carefully for Christmas weekend. A storm will be gathering in the Pacific and will roll onshore along the West Coast on Friday. This storm will impact the Wasatch Mountains of Utah on Saturday and blow into Colorado on Christmas Day.

Although the storm is still nearly 4 days away, some of the early indications are that it may turn into a powerful storm system for the northern and central Rockies and the northern Great Plains for Christmas Day and Monday.

Depending upon the speed and the track of the storms, this could mean heavy snow for our mountains Saturday night and Sunday and a chance for several inches of snow over the northeastern plains of Colorado. The chance of snow in Denver is not as great as it was a couple of days ago, but there is still a chance. It looks like the storm will stay a little too far north, bringing blizzard-like conditions to the states north of Colorado. Stay with us for details on this storm.

The storm will then swirl across the Great Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley Sunday night into Monday of next week. We will keep you updated as the holiday gets closer as it could have a substantial impact on travel.

We have you covered as the weather changes - remember our SnowCast App and our Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.