No new cases of measles following possible exposure in Denver/Boulder

DENVER – A person with measles who visited a number of public places in metro Denver and Boulder in late December doesn’t seem to have spread the illness to anyone.

A spokesman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said on Tuesday that there had been no new cases of measles since the department sent out an alert about possible exposure last week.

Health officials said the individual in question visited a number of locations in the Denver metro area and Boulder between Dec. 21 and 29.

Measles symptoms generally develop 7 to 14 days after exposure, so anyone who was infected with measles during that time frame would likely be showing symptoms by now.

However, symptoms can take as long as 21 days to appear, so people who visited those locations should continue to monitor themselves for measles.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, red eyes that are sensitive to light and coughing. A few days after those symptoms show up, a red rash appears on the face and eventually spreads to the rest of the body.

If you think you have measles symptoms, contact your doctor’s office. Do not go directly to the office, as you could infect others if you do indeed have measles.

Parents should check their children’s vaccination records to ensure they have received the recommended doses of measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.



