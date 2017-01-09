Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Denver/Boulder area

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 11:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Ice Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 1:57PM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
DENVER -- A person diagnosed with measles may have exposed people in the Denver and Boulder areas to the disease last month, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Health officials said the individual, who was unvaccinated and had traveled internationally, visited a number of locations in Denver, Aurora and Boulder between Dec. 21 and 29.
Those locations include AFC Urgent Care Denver East on Dec. 27 and Parker Adventist Hospital ER on Dec. 29, where they were hospitalized until Jan. 1.
People who visited the following locations should monitor themselves for measles symptoms:
Westerra Credit Union
14305 E. Alameda Ave. in Aurora
Visited Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
King Soopers Buckley Square
17000 E. Iliff Ave. in Aurora
Visited Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Vitamin Cottage
3440 S. Tower Road in Aurora
Visited Dec. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. and Dec. 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter, Pioneer Hills
5650 S. Chambers Rd. in Aurora
Visited Dec. 21 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Alfalfa's Market
785 E. South Boulder Road in Louisville
Visited Dec. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.
T Mobile
1590 28th St. in Boulder
Visited Dec. 22 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
uBreakiFix
1136 Spruce St. in Boulder
Visited Dec. 22 from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Rebecca's Apothecary
1227 Spruce St. in Boulder
Visited Dec. 22 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Falafel King
1314 Pearl St. in Boulder
Visited from Dec. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Flatirons Mall, specifically, T Mobile and Brookstone
1 W. Flatiron Crossing Dr. in Broomfield
Visited Dec. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
1644 E. Evans Ave. in Denver
Visited Dec. 22 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Dollar Tree Englewood Plaza
351 W. Englewood Parkway in Englewood
Visited Dec. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter
601 Englewood Parkway in Englewood
Visited Dec. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market
2880 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver
Visited Dec. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
AFC Urgent Care
760 S Colorado Blvd. in Denver
Visited Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
T Mobile Blvd Center
1685 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver
Visited Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lifetime Fitness
5000 E. Dry Creek Rd. in Centennial
Visited Dec. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Parker Adventist Hospital Emergency Department
9395 Crown Crest Blvd. in Parker
Visited Dec. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Dec. 30
Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should call their doctor’s office. Officials said people who think they have measles should not go directly to their doctor’s office to avoid potentially infecting others.
Symptoms usually begin 7 to 14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days to appear. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, red eyes that are sensitive to light and coughing. A few days after those symptoms show up, a red rash appears on the face and eventually spreads to the rest of the body.
A person with measles is contagious for four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash goes away.
Parents should check their children’s vaccination records to ensure that they have received the MMR vaccine.
Two doses of MMR are recommended, with the first vaccination occurring between one year and 15 months of age and the second occurring between ages 4 and 6 before entering school.