Mountain Vista High School threat case: Hearing Friday delayed for Sienna Johnson

Prosecutors said Johnson wrote that she and another person were going to be “unstoppable” and “prove what we are capable of.” Johnson also wrote they'd make the school "a living f***ing nightmare," according to the district attorney.
Prosecutors said Johnson bought a BB gun to practice her shooting skills and mapped out plans to attack Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch.
Prosecutors said Johnson had a detailed map of where everyone in the school would be and knew the school resource officer schedule.
Brooke Higgins will likely serve two years in a youth correctional facility and another four years under intensive probation after she completes her facility sentence. Her sentence will be finalized at a hearing Feb. 8.