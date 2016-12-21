Teen pleads guilty to plotting attack on Mountain Vista High School

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A teen who faced charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder over an alleged plot to attack Mountain Vista High School has pleaded guilty.

Brooke Higgins admitted Tuesday in court that she did indeed plot an attack on the high school with intent to kill.

She pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in court. She will likely serve two years in a youth correctional facility and another four years under intensive probation after she completes her facility sentence.

Her sentence will be finalized at a hearing Feb. 8.

The now 17-year-old Higgins was charged as an adult after being arrested as a 16-year-old.

Prosecutors in the case had said Higgins told a friend she and another girl would shoot up the school and that she'd send the friend a text warning her not to come to school on the day they planned to attack.

Her other friend, identified as Sienna Johnson, is still going through her trial.

Other mentions in the court case by prosecutors included Higgins allegedly searching online for places where underage kids can buy guns.

Prosecutors said she also looked up if minors could purchase guns at gun shows. Higgins reportedly visited Armslist.com, which is like Craigslist for weapons, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Higgins used her cell phone to search “female mass shooter,” noting she had written in her journal that she wished she could have been part of the Columbine attack. She also took a photo of herself in front of Columbine High School, prosecutors said.

Denver7 was at the courthouse as Higgins submitted her guilty plea. This story will be updated as more details become available.

